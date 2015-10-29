SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 KAS Bank NV :
* Net profit for the bank up to and including the Q3 2015 increased to 12.6 million euros ($13.78 million) in comparison to 8.9 million euros year ago (excluding dwpbank rebate)
* Revenue up to and including Q3 rose to 94.2 million euros versus 77.3 million euros year ago (excluding dwpbank rebate)
* Says expenses for 2015 YTD stand at 77.4 million euros
* Assets under administration in Q3 versus year-end 2014 remained constant at 451 billion euros despite a lower index
* Solvency ratio remains high at 22 pct
* Remains firmly committed to maintaining robust solvency ratios and liquidity, which is at the core of our safeguarding role for clients
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29