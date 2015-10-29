Oct 29 KAS Bank NV :

* Net profit for the bank up to and including the Q3 2015 increased to 12.6 million euros ($13.78 million) in comparison to 8.9 million euros year ago (excluding dwpbank rebate)

* Revenue up to and including Q3 rose to 94.2 million euros versus 77.3 million euros year ago (excluding dwpbank rebate)

* Says expenses for 2015 YTD stand at 77.4 million euros

* Assets under administration in Q3 versus year-end 2014 remained constant at 451 billion euros despite a lower index

* Solvency ratio remains high at 22 pct

* Remains firmly committed to maintaining robust solvency ratios and liquidity, which is at the core of our safeguarding role for clients