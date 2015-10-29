Oct 29 Fonciere Des Regions :

* Major investment in Berlin

* Launches offer on Berlin IV A/S, a real estate company listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange

* Says already holds 25.27 pct voting rigths in Berlin IV A/S

* Says Berlin IV A/S holds housing portfolio comprising 2,735 units in central Berlin Source text: bit.ly/1jTa5gF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)