SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Technopolis Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 39.8 million euros ($43.5 million) versus 40.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 22.7 million euros versus 22.7 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29