SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Q3 gross premiums written 366.5 million Norwegian crowns ($42.80 million) versus 341.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net combined ratio 88.7 pct versus 89.0 pct year ago
* Q3 return on investments -19.9 million crowns versus 27.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 40.7 million crowns versus 75.3 million crowns year ago
* Says expectations for end-of-year 2015 is an operating profit of 550 million crowns
* Operating profit expectations are down 50 million crowns to 550 million crowns from guiding as of Q2 2015, and is a result of lower than expected return on investments
* Says insurance result is expected to show a 22 pct growth in GWP and a net combined ratio of 86 pct at end of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5640 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29