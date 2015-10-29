Oct 29 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q3 gross premiums written 366.5 million Norwegian crowns ($42.80 million) versus 341.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net combined ratio 88.7 pct versus 89.0 pct year ago

* Q3 return on investments -19.9 million crowns versus 27.9 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 40.7 million crowns versus 75.3 million crowns year ago

* Says expectations for end-of-year 2015 is an operating profit of 550 million crowns

* Operating profit expectations are down 50 million crowns to 550 million crowns from guiding as of Q2 2015, and is a result of lower than expected return on investments

* Says insurance result is expected to show a 22 pct growth in GWP and a net combined ratio of 86 pct at end of 2015

