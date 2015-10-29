Oct 29 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc

* Group revpar for q3 of 2015 fell by 0.1% to £77.66 (2014: £77.71). In constant currency, revpar decreased by 1.4%.

* Main contributor to reduction in revpar was performance of group's asian hotels, where revpar fell by 9.6% across singapore and rest of asia combined.

* Revenue for nine months increased by 3.0% to £615m (2014: £597m)

* Profit before tax for nine-month period fell by 9.3% to £98m (2014: £108m). This is mainly due to adverse trading conditions in asian markets, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)