SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 UKAR
* Balance sheet reduced by a further £8.5bn bringing the total reduction to £58.2bn (50%) since formation of ukar in 2010
* Successfully repurchased all remaining nram covered bonds, totalling 3.3 bln stg.
* Government loan repayments of 0.5 bln stg, bringing total repayments to 14.6 bln stg since UKAR was formed. 30 pct of the government loans have now been repaid
* Mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears, including possessions, have reduced by 9.5 pct to 10,835 (73 pct since formation)
* Underlying profit before tax of 612.1 mln stg in line with expectations and reflecting reducing mortgage balances
* Release of the remediation provision of 268 mln stg relating to unsecured loans greater than 25k pounds, following the court of appeal ruling that these are not CCA regulated. As a consequence statutory profit rose to 856.9 mln stg Source text: (bit.ly/1Gy9ZFz)
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29