BRIEF-Yomiuri Land names new president
* Says it has named Yoshikuni Sugiyama as the new President of the company, to replace Takeshi Uemura
Oct 29 Protek OJSC :
* Q3 consolidated revenue 50.54 billion roubles, up 32.8 pct versus year ago
* Q3 distribution segment revenue 44.52 billion roubles, up 37.9 pct versus year ago
* Says in Q3 88 pharmacies organically opened, 26 pharmacies closed
* Q3 retail segment revenue 7.31 billion roubles versus 5.78 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 revenue of like-for-like pharmacies decreased by 1.5 pct y-o-y Source text: bit.ly/1NadfI9
* Qtrly net profit 1.92 billion baht versus 3.57 billion baht