SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Denmark's Jyske Bank :
* Says Q3 net interest income 1.50 billion Danish crowns ($219.93 million) versus 1.86 billion Danish crowns a year ago
* Says Q3 loan impairment charges and provision for guarantees 30 million Danish crowns versus 495 million Danish crowns a year ago
* Says to launch a share buy-back programme in an amount of up to 500 million Danish crowns, which is expected to be completed on 1 July 2016
* Says to propose a motion for distribution of ordinary dividend in amount of about 500 million Danish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8202 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29