Oct 29 Denmark's Jyske Bank :

* Says Q3 net interest income 1.50 billion Danish crowns ($219.93 million) versus 1.86 billion Danish crowns a year ago

* Says Q3 loan impairment charges and provision for guarantees 30 million Danish crowns versus 495 million Danish crowns a year ago

* Says to launch a share buy-back programme in an amount of up to 500 million Danish crowns, which is expected to be completed on 1 July 2016

* Says to propose a motion for distribution of ordinary dividend in amount of about 500 million Danish crowns