Oct 29 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Sanofi confirms expected next steps in the US regulatory process
* Zealand expects regulatory submission of LixiLan in Q4 2015 in US and in Q1 2016 in Europe
* Full year net operating expenses are expected to be at a range of 225 million Danish
crowns - 235 million Danish crowns ($33.0 million-$34.5 million)
* Maintains its financial guidance for 2015
* Increasing lixisenatide royalty revenue and expected milestone payments from license
partners of up to 155 million crowns (21 million euros).
* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi's sales of lyxumia (excluding US) amounted to 7.1
million crowns (0.9 million euros) in Q3 2015, a 20 percent increase over Q3 2014
($1 = 6.8197 Danish crowns)
