Oct 29 GHP Specialty Care Publ AB

* Q3 sales revenues increased to SEK 160.4 million vs year-ago 150.2 million

* Q3 organic growth amounted to 7 percent vs year-ago 8 percent

* Q3 EBITDA amounted to SEK 1.1 million vs year-ago 1.2 million

* Says new decisions regarding our dispute in England have led to us reversing provision of SEK 4 million

* Says we have considerably higher ambitions than what result for Q3 displays

* Says work on businesses that do not match up to our financial expectations is continuing

* Says feel that we are on right track in all clinics except Stockholm Spine Center, where work remains to be done