SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Voss Veksel Og Landmandsbank ASA
* Q3 net interest income 18.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million) versus 18.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 79,000 crowns versus 0.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 6.6 million crowns versus 11.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5583 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29