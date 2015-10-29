SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :
* 9-month sales 32.4 million euros ($35.4 million) versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 7.0 million euros versus 29.8 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 3.0 million euros versus negative 26.4 million euros year ago
* Total net debt 22.1 million euros at end-Sept. versus 17.0 million euros at end-Dec.
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29