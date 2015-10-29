BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Balder :
* Balder and Backahill become owners of new Brinova
* Received 35 pct of Brinova Fastigheter AB and will together with Backahill AB (45 pct) become main shareholder in a new company with focus on community properties and residentials
* New group will initially have a property portfolio of around 40 properties with a value of over 1 billion Swedish crowns
* Company will expand number of shareholders and list Brinova in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9199 euros)