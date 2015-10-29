BRIEF-Renesas Electronics to merge with unit Renesas System Design
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Renesas System Design Co Ltd, effective on July 1
Oct 29 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :
* Announces that its subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Construction & Realization spol. s r.o. has been awarded a new contract for collecting and evaluating traffic data in Prague
* Contract value is around 6.5 million euros ($7.13 million) and will for most part be realized until end of 2015
* Q1 NET PROFIT 63,928 ZLOTYS VERSUS 59,919 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO