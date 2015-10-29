BRIEF-Novita Q1 net profit down to 3.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes with Turkuvaz Gorsel Isitsel ve Iletisim AS, of Turkish TV operator Turkuvaz Media Group, a license agreement for granting of broadcast rights for some Mondo TV animated programs, among which the series Drakers
* The license relates to the Free and Pay TV broadcast rights in Turkey, and the Video On Demand and Home Video rights in local language, for a period of five years
* Contract envisages revenue share rights in favor of Mondo TV
* Q1 NET PROFIT 378,704 ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO