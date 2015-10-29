BRIEF-Novita Q1 net profit down to 3.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Celesio AG :
* Management board of Celesio expects that revenue for continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be at the same level as the figure for fiscal 2014
* Celesio generated group revenue of 10.7 billion euros ($11.73 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)of 235 million euros in H1
* Expects adjusted EBIT for fiscal 2016 to be slightly better than previous expectation driven by the positive impact of exchange rates
* In H1 2016 revenues were up 5.5 per cent as reported and up 1.8 per cent on a constant currency basis
* H1 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 17.8 per cent as reported and 9.0 per cent on a constant currency basis Source text - bit.ly/1Naqokp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 378,704 ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO