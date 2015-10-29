BRIEF-Renesas Electronics to merge with unit Renesas System Design
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Renesas System Design Co Ltd, effective on July 1
Oct 29 RIB Software AG
* Signs a phase II contract (no. 18 / 2015) with a large American government agency
* Contract has a volume of around $3.8 million and runs over six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 63,928 ZLOTYS VERSUS 59,919 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO