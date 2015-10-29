BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd
* Sees FY net asset value per share ("NAVPS") of between 105 cents per share and 115 cents per share
* Expects headline earnings per share ("HEPS") of between 4.4 cents per share and 5.0 cents per share for year ended Aug 31
* Sees FY EPS of between 17 cents per share and 19 cents per share, which is an increase of between 42% and 58% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)