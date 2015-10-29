Oct 29 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

* Sees FY net asset value per share ("NAVPS") of between 105 cents per share and 115 cents per share

* Expects headline earnings per share ("HEPS") of between 4.4 cents per share and 5.0 cents per share for year ended Aug 31

* Sees FY EPS of between 17 cents per share and 19 cents per share, which is an increase of between 42% and 58%