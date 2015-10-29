Oct 29 O'Key Group SA says:
* Q3 like-for-like revenue increased by 1.4 percent y-o-y,
driven by resumed traffic and average ticket growth;
* Q3 total revenue increased by 7.9 percent year-on-year to
38.7 billion roubles ($600.56 million);
* Q3 EBITDA decreased by 17.4 percent y-o-y to 2.2 billion
roubles; EBITDA margin at 5.7 percent against 7.4 percent in Q3
2014;
* Q3 EBITDA adjusted for operating costs of launching
discounter format decreased by 7.2 to 2.6 billion roubles;
EBITDA margin at 6.8 percent against 7.8 percent in Q3 2014.
($1 = 64.4400 roubles)
(Moscow Newsroom)