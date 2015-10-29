BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Santam Ltd
* 51% of Indwe will be acquired by Ubuntu-Botho Investments Proprietary ,through its wholly owned subsidiary African Rainbow Capital Proprietary
* Sanlam will acquire 25% of Indwe; Santam, via its wholly owned subsidiary Swanvest 120 (Proprietary) Limited will retain 24%.
* Purchase price for sale shares, payable in cash, is based on a valuation attributable to 100% of ordinary issued shares in indwe of R265 000 000
* Cash proceeds of sale, once received in cash will be managed in Santam's investment portfolios backing its capital funds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)