BRIEF-Probiodrug Q1 comprehensive loss widens to 2.8 million euros
* Q1 OF 2017 SHOWED AN INCREASE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO EUR 2,268K COMPARED TO EUR 1,974K IN Q1 OF 2016
Oct 29 GN Store Nord
* Court ruling against Oticon GmbH, a William Demant brand for infringement of GN Resound patent
* Says judgment contains an injunction covering German market and prohibits Oticon from marketing and selling all products which make use of patented technology
* Says court has ordered Oticon to pay damages to GN Resound for infringement of patent
* Says court ordered Oticon to recall all infringing products from market
* Says court ordered Oticon to deliver up all infringing products in stock with the aim of destruction
* Says court ordered Oticon pay legal fees to GN resound
* ANNOUNCES HAVING FILED FOR ARBITRATION SEEKING TERMINATION OF LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH VALEANT