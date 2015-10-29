Oct 29 GN Store Nord

* Court ruling against Oticon GmbH, a William Demant brand for infringement of GN Resound patent

* Says judgment contains an injunction covering German market and prohibits Oticon from marketing and selling all products which make use of patented technology

* Says court has ordered Oticon to pay damages to GN Resound for infringement of patent

* Says court ordered Oticon to recall all infringing products from market

* Says court ordered Oticon to deliver up all infringing products in stock with the aim of destruction

* Says court ordered Oticon pay legal fees to GN resound (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)