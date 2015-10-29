Oct 29 William Demant

* Says German case that ruled against Oticon was a default judgement

* Says default judgment came because due to an unfortunate misunderstanding, German attorneys failed to make an appearance at the case management hearing

* Says default judgement only relates to Oticon GmbH and not to other William Demant companies in and outside Germany

* Says Oticon has today filed an opposition to resume the case after default judgement was rendered

* Says does not expect this default judgement to impact William Demant's financial results in 2015 and onwards