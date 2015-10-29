BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 KST Beteiligungs AG :
* Result for the first nine months amounts to 1.04 million euros (previous year: -541 thousand euros)
* Due to the persistently low interest rates it is assumed that an adjustment of pension provisions is required, which will result in a negative effect on earnings
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO