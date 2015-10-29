BRIEF-Morizon Q1 net profit increases to 495,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* Says CEO Philip Nijenhuis has been taken ill and may take at least several weeks to recover
* Reinhard Pusch will assume role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), on top of his current CSO position
* CEO position will be provided by executive committee comprising of Reinhard Pusch (COO/CSO), Martin Sallenhag (CTO) and Erwin Vrielink, CFO as of Nov. 1
* Remy Cuny, present CFO who will leave Roodmicrotec on Nov. 1, will continue to support this executive committee for time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR PERIOD TOTALED +EUR 0.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: -EUR 1.2 MILLION)