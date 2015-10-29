BRIEF-Renesas Electronics to merge with unit Renesas System Design
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Renesas System Design Co Ltd, effective on July 1
Oct 29 Evry ASA :
* Announces that Q3 interim reporting will not take place
* Evry's last day of trading will be Oct. 30, 2015 and its shares will consequently be de-listed prior to reporting deadline on Nov. 30, 2015
* Q1 NET PROFIT 63,928 ZLOTYS VERSUS 59,919 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO