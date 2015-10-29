BRIEF-Novita Q1 net profit down to 3.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Mert Gida :
* 9 months net loss of 759,552 lira ($260,414.85) versus loss of 441,346 lira year ago
* 9 months revenue of 69,701 lira versus 1.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9167 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 378,704 ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO