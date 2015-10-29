Oct 29 Dignitana AB :

* Obtains patent in the United States of America

* Decision by the United States Patent and Trademark Office provides Dignitana enhanced legal protection in United States until 2031

* This patent has previously been granted in Europe, China, Korea and Japan, and now also in the United States with U.S. Patent number: 9,101,463

