Oct 29 Caverion Oyj :

* Signed an agreement with Skanska on total delivery of building systems for old Tampella linen factory in Tampere

* Value of building systems delivery exceeds 7 million euros ($7.7 million)

* Will deliver cleanroom facilities for three operating theatres in hospital

* Agreement on delivery of cleanroom facilities was signed with KOY Koskitammi

* Renovation work at hospital will be completed by summer 2016 and, for rest of premises, by autumn 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)