BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Caverion Oyj :
* Signed an agreement with Skanska on total delivery of building systems for old Tampella linen factory in Tampere
* Value of building systems delivery exceeds 7 million euros ($7.7 million)
* Will deliver cleanroom facilities for three operating theatres in hospital
* Agreement on delivery of cleanroom facilities was signed with KOY Koskitammi
* Renovation work at hospital will be completed by summer 2016 and, for rest of premises, by autumn 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)