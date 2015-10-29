BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Firstrand Ltd
* Has approved joint venture between Hollard Insurance and FirstRand (owner of WesBank)
* Approved the merger with a number of conditions
* Conditions include that WesBank not incentivise any finance & insurance representatives at dealerships to promote Newco products purchase of Newco products
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO