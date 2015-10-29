BRIEF-Tokyo Kaikan says retirement of chairman
Tokyo Kaikan Co Ltd * Says Yukihiro Fujiwara retires from chairman on May 12
Oct 29 Kabe AB :
* Q3 net sales 436 million Swedish crowns ($50.94 million) versus 304 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 26 million crowns versus 21 million crowns year ago
Says it appoints current president Masatoshi Tanigawa as chairman of the board of the company