BRIEF-Tokyo Kaikan says retirement of chairman
May 12 Tokyo Kaikan Co Ltd * Says Yukihiro Fujiwara retires from chairman on May 12 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/LKrwut Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it appoints current president Masatoshi Tanigawa as chairman of the board of the company