BRIEF-Amasten Holding Q1 rental income SEK 65.0 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Royal Exchange Plc
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group net income of 2.36 billion naira versus 3.09 billion naira last year
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before tax of 111.3 million naira versus 964.6 million naira last year Source : bit.ly/20d8rHl Further company coverage:
* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million