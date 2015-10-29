BRIEF-Amasten Holding Q1 rental income SEK 65.0 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Klepierre :
* 9-Month total revenue 976.5 million euros ($1.07 billion)versus 692.9 million euros year ago
* Guidance confirmed
* Confirms that it expects net current cash flow per share to reach 2.15 euros for fiscal year 2015
* Cash flow growth will support a further distribution per share increase for fiscal year 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million