Oct 29 Inside Secure SA :

* Consolidated revenue of $19.4 million in Q3, up 4 pct versus Q2

* Consolidated Q3 revenue of $19.4 million down 25 pct versus$25.8 million a year ago

* Revenue of $54.3 million in first nine months of 2015, down 40 pct year on year

