BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen Q1 like-for-like rental growth of 3.3 pct
* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million
Oct 29 Home Invest Belgium NV :
* To pay an interim dividend of 3.75 euros ($4.11) per share
* At Sept 30 current gross rental income plus the estimated rental value of vacant space exceeds 20 million euros
* The occupancy rate at Sept 30 is 94.31 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1XCaHFP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNUALISED COMMITTED LEASES INCREASE TO EUR 72.4 MILLION AT END OF APRIL 2017