Home Invest Belgium NV :

* To pay an interim dividend of 3.75 euros ($4.11) per share

* At Sept 30 current gross rental income plus the estimated rental value of vacant space exceeds 20 million euros

* The occupancy rate at Sept 30 is 94.31 pct

