German stocks - Factors to watch on May 12
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Oct 29 Business & Decision SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 52.6 million euros ($57.6 million) versus 51.0 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1RCQI5Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
* q1 ebitda ex investment phase nok 669 million (Reuters poll nok 615 million) vs NOK 635 mln in Q1 2016