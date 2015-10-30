BRIEF-Norway's Storebrand plans 3-year unsecured bond
* Contemplating a new senior unsecured bond issue with 3 years tenor
Oct 30 Fidelity Bank Plc :
* 9-months pre-tax profit of 13.79 billion naira versus 13.4 billion naira year ago
* 9-months net interest income of 40.61 billion naira versus 36.66 billion naira year ago
* 9-months gross earnings of 106.57 billion naira versus 96.02 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1P0Y3yI Further company coverage:
* Contemplating a new senior unsecured bond issue with 3 years tenor
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.