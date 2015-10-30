(Repeat with no changes to text) Oct 30 Schibsted ASA: : * Schibsted Q3 revenues nok 3,673 million (Reuters poll nok 3.69 billion) vs NOK 3,557 mln in Q3 last year * Schibsted Q3 ebitda nok 556 million (Reuters poll 538 million) vs NOK 504 mln in Q3 last year * Schibsted's Q3 pretax profit NOK 965 mln (RTRS poll NOK 176 mln, whereof gains from remeasurement of previously held equity interests of NOK 794 mln was not included in the poll) * Repeats 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds for mid to long term compared to 13 pct underlying growth in Q3 2015 * For 2016 full year, the revenue growth of leboncoin.fr is expected to be in the range 15-20 percent. The revenuegrowth is expected to accelerate throughout the year, implying that Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 will have a relatively lowgrowth rate. * A somewhat weaker macroeconomic trend in Norway may have a negative effect on certain revenue categories going forward * Market consolidation going forward both through bolton acquisitions and through partnerships * Schibsted says as a result of the JV with Naspers, the investments are expected to be reduced from eur 156 million in 2014 to around eur 100 million in 2015. * Says our subscription-based newspapers are in the nearterm expected to produce EBITDA margins in the range of010 percent, whereas VG and Aftonbladet are likely to havemargins in the range of 1015 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)