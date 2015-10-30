Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Uacn Property Development Company Plc :
* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before taxation 2.19 billion naira versus profit of 760.6 million naira year ago
* 9-month revenue 4.31 billion naira versus 8.23 billion naira Source: bit.ly/1P9aA1y Further company coverage:
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)