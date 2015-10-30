Oct 30 United Bank for Africa Plc :

* Says received letter from Central Bank of Nigeria notifying co of penalty of 2.9 billion naira

* Penalty is 5 percent of FGN MDA's late remittance of 58.8 billion naira balance as at Oct. 15, 2015 in respect of treasury single account scheme Source: bit.ly/1LFxyuS