BRIEF-Norway's Storebrand plans 3-year unsecured bond
* Contemplating a new senior unsecured bond issue with 3 years tenor
Oct 30 United Bank for Africa Plc :
* Says received letter from Central Bank of Nigeria notifying co of penalty of 2.9 billion naira
* Penalty is 5 percent of FGN MDA's late remittance of 58.8 billion naira balance as at Oct. 15, 2015 in respect of treasury single account scheme Source: bit.ly/1LFxyuS Further company coverage:
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.