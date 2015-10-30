Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Sparebank 1 SMN :
* Q3 net interest income 466 million Norwegian crowns ($54.6 million) versus 463 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 56 million crowns versus 24 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net income 248 million crowns versus 443 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5417 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)