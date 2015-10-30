Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :
* Q3 net profit 40.9 million euros ($44.9 million) versus 38.5 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 83.3 million euros versus 79.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA at 186.6 million euros, up 6.7 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)