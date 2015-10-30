UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Deferred consideration in respect of purchase of moneysavingexpert.com
* Announces amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable three years after acquisition of moneysavingexpert.com ("mse") in september 2012
* As set out at time of acquisition, an additional final amount of up to £27m remains payable to martin lewis and certain mse employees
* Total amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable is £20.6m, 76% of maximum, which will be paid in cash
* Of this amount, £19.2m is payable to martin lewis with remainder due to certain mse employees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
