Oct 29 Euler Hermes Group SA :

* 9-month revenues at 1,985 million euros ($2.18 billion), up 4.8 pct for first nine months year-on-year at actual exchange rates

* 9-month operating income increased by 3.2 pct, at 325.3 million euros

* 9-month net income at 226.8 million euros, down by 2.5 pct

* Q3 revenue 647.2 million euros versus 625.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 net income group share 54.4 million euros versus 59.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating income 74.0 million euros versus 72.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)