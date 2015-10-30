BRIEF-Norway's Storebrand plans 3-year unsecured bond
* Contemplating a new senior unsecured bond issue with 3 years tenor
Oct 30 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd
* Attachment and disposal of property - The Heights Building, Philip Nel Park Property
* Consideration for disposal of heights property is 92 million rand
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.