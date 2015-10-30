BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon 13 weeks like-for-like sales rise 4 pct
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct
Oct 30 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA
* Reports Q3 revenue $11.38 billion compared to $12.24 billion a year ago
* Says organic revenue grew by 7.9 percent in Q3 2015, with solid revenue per hl growth of 6.3 percent
* Q3 normalized EBITDA is $4.40 billion compared to $4.75 billion a year ago
* Says organic EBITDA grew by 9.6% in Q3 2015 to $4,403 million with a margin expansion of 58 bps
* Says Q3 organic EBITDA growth being more than offset by unfavorable currency translation, and higher net finance results
* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders is $1,673 million in Q3 2015 compared to $2,315 million in Q3 2014
* Normalized earnings per share (EPS) decreases to $1.02 in Q3 2015 from $1.42 in Q3 2014 a year ago, and decreases to $3.63 in 9 months 2015 from $3.89 in 9 months 2014
* Total volume performance in Q3 reaches 121.7 million hls, compared to 120.7 million hls a year ago
* Says total volumes grew by 1.5 percent in Q3 2015, with own beer volumes up 2.3 percent
* Net finance costs (excluding non-recurring net finance results) is $810 million in Q3 2015 compared to $366 million in Q3 2014
* Income tax in Q3 2015 is $795 million with normalized effective tax rate (ETR) of 26.8 percent, compared to $684 million in Q3 2014 and normalized ETR of 19.7 percent
* Amends 2015 guidance
* Now expects revenue per hl will grow ahead of inflation due to higher than expected premium brand volumes
* The AB InBev board has approved an interim dividend of 1.60 euro per share for the fiscal year 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1NEiPAW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday.