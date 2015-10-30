Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Gimv NV :
* Says will invest 12.5 million euros ($13.74 million) in Equipe Zorgbedrijven, an independent group of specialised clinics on 11 locations throughout the Netherlands
* Says in exchange obtains a minority stake in Equipe Zorgbedrijven and provides the company with the required capital to support its further growth
* Transaction is, amongst others, subject to approval of competent authorities Source text: bit.ly/1Oc1jXW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)