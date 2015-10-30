Oct 30 Kid ASA :

* IPO successfully completed - offer shares priced at 31 Norwegian crowns ($3.62) per share

* Will issue 5,645,162 new shares, raising gross proceeds of 175 million crowns, representing about 13.9 pct of shares in company after equity issue

* Joint Bookrunners have over-allotted 3,054,838 shares, representing about 15 pct of number of shares sold in offering before over-allotments

* Price of 31 crowns per KID share implies a pre- money market capitalisation of 1.09 billion crowns

* Gjelsten Holding AS will after offering hold (before any exercise of over-allotment option) 49.2 pct of shares in company implying a free float of 50.8 pct

