BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon 13 weeks like-for-like sales rise 4 pct
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct
Oct 30 Kid ASA :
* IPO successfully completed - offer shares priced at 31 Norwegian crowns ($3.62) per share
* Will issue 5,645,162 new shares, raising gross proceeds of 175 million crowns, representing about 13.9 pct of shares in company after equity issue
* Joint Bookrunners have over-allotted 3,054,838 shares, representing about 15 pct of number of shares sold in offering before over-allotments
* Price of 31 crowns per KID share implies a pre- money market capitalisation of 1.09 billion crowns
* Gjelsten Holding AS will after offering hold (before any exercise of over-allotment option) 49.2 pct of shares in company implying a free float of 50.8 pct
LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday.