UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc :
* Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc trading update
* Financial and operational information in this statement relates to period July 1 to Sept. 30, 2015
* Group delivered a strong quarter performance
* Group revenues up 14 pct
* Group is benefiting from its multi brand, multi-channel strategy, delivering good growth from both money and energy
* Board is confident of meeting its expectations for full year despite an anticipated slowdown in revenues in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO