Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Q3 operating loss (1) was £134 million
* Adjusted return on equity (4) in go-forward bank on an annualised basis for first nine months of 2015 is estimated at 13%
* Run-Down of its exit bank, with rwas down by approximately £31 billion since start of 2015 to £141 billion at 30 september 2015
* In q4 of 2015, we expect restructuring costs to remain high
* Rbs says material further conduct and litigation related costs are expected, and could be substantially greater than aggregate provisions made Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)